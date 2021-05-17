Cooper S. Bankston

Cooper S. "Coop" Bankston, 47, of Ellisville passed away Thursday, May, 13, 2021 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. He was born Monday, June 25, 1973.
Visitation will be Monday, May 17, from 2:30-9 p.m. at Life Church in Laurel.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Life Church. The burial will follow in Clear Creek Cemetery in Taylorsville. Brother Kevin Williamson and Brother Bob Burch will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of the arrangements.
In the last days we asked for a miracle only realizing in the last hours you were the miracle itself. Not seeing your face with a big smile, not hearing you crack a joke or pick on a buddy, never feeling your hugs or handshakes again. These are the things we will miss the most.
However you laid there and fought. What must've felt like years were only hours that you waited for your wife, kids, mother and sister to come and hold your hands and kiss your head before you could say goodbye. When life felt like it would be the hardest and hate moved in our hearts we realized that you had so much more planned. Although we don’t have all the details just yet we learned even though your soul was gone you would use your body to help so many more. Wether it’s a kid who gets to play again, a mother who gets to hold her children again or a father that gets to teach his son or daughter the things you taught us...
Cooper Bankston made the choice that if God needed him right now he would go out helping everyone he could. That’s why I say when our daddy, a husband and a son could not receive the miracle we so hoped for... he was the miracle that so many other families needed.
He was preceded in death by father Spencer Bankston; maternal grandfather Curtis Jernigan; and paternal grandparents B.A. and Liddie Jane Bankston.
Survivors include his wife Crystal Bankston of Ellisville; mother Linda Gigante (Art) of Taylorsville; daughter Casey Mangum (Greg) of Morton; son Lane Bankston of Stringer; grandchildren Marleigh Mangum, Parker Mangum and Peyton Mangum; sister Tracie Sanders (Erle) of Taylorsville; grandmother Bobbie Jernigan of Taylorsville; and a host of uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Morgan Jackson, Lucas Myrick, Marcus Hutchinson, Matthew Hutchinson, Joseph Thompson and Rick McClellan.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenneth Jernigan, Erle Sanders, Dylan McCarty and Shane Sullivan
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelmageemendenhall.com.
