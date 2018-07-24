Cora Lee Tisdale, 93, of Ellisville died Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Ellisville. She was born Sunday, April 19, 1925 in Alabama.
Visitation and the funeral were Monday at the New Bethany Baptist Church in Ellisville and the burial followed in Oak Bowery Cemetery. Brother Glenn Shoemake officiated.
She was preceded in death by husband Lamar Tisdale; father Elijah Eddy; mother Gladys Eddy; grandson Chris Tisdale; brothers Gurtis Eddy, Cur- tis Eddy, Edward Eddy, Lonnie Eddy and Marvin Eddy; sisters Myrtis Eddy and Bell Nevales.
Survivors include sons Darrell Tisdale (Alecia), Larry Tisdale (Paula) and Glenn Tisdale (Janice); daughter Barbara Little (Darell); granddaughters Terri Churchwell (Terrell), April Bullock (Ronnie), Ashlee Tisdale; grandsons Buck Little (Michelle), Chad Tisdale, Russell Tisdale (Amanda), Bran- don Tisdale (Chrissy) and Kevin Tisdale; nine great-granddaughters; six great-grandsons; nine great-great-grandchildren; brother Cordis Eddy; and sister Dorothy Johnson.
Pallbearers were Buck Little, Chad Tisdale, Rusty Tisdale, Brandon Tisdale, Kevin Tisdale and Ronnie Bullock.
Ellisville Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
