Cordia Ellen Stringer, 95, born Nov. 23, 1923, passed away on Nov. 29, 2018 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Memory Chapel.Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Indian Springs Baptist Church (500 Indian Springs Church Rd, Laurel) with interment at Indian Springs Cemetery. Brother Danny Stringer and Dr. Richard Clark will officiate. The body will be placed in the church at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Mrs. Stringer taught high school for 41 years, primarily at Calhoun High School and West Jones High School. She was a loving mother and grandmother, a dedicated Bible student, loved her church and loved the Lord. She was a member of Indian Springs Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents J.P. Clark and Eunice Jones Clark; husband Myron A. Stringer; and brother Leon Clark Sr.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son Danny Stringer (Linda) of Laurel; daughter Rhonda Campbell (Doug) of Laurel; four sisters, Trudie Parker at Jones County Rest Home, Lorese Daughdrill (Clayton) of Petal, Helen Loftin of Laurel and Florence Musgrove (Paul) of Laurel; grandchildren Brandon Campbell and Missy Ainsworth; great-grandchildren Harley Ainsworth, Dusty Ainsworth and Maeghen Ainsworth; great-great-grandchild Taytum Overstreet; and a host of nieces and nephews.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.