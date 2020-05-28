On June 7, 1937, Cordia Sue Jernigan Busby, “Sue” or “Grandma” to her friends and family, began life’s voyage. Eight decades of memories, 996 months of happiness, 30,305 days of laughter, 727,320 hours of love, three wonderful children, eight amazing grandchildren, four sweet great-grandchildren and one gift of life. On the morning of May 26, 2020, she received a call from heaven to join our Lord and Savior, along with her many family members and friends.
Sue was born in Smith County and raised in Laurel, Sue was the youngest of four children born to Thomas “Sharp” and Mae Jernigan.
Living in Laurel, Sue met Leonard Busby Jr. her husband of 26 years, where they established their permanent family home. Sue mastered the role of wife to a decorated United States Marine colonel and began a lifelong career as a United States postal worker, personally transporting parcels throughout the rural areas of Laurel and Jones County.
As a young woman, Sue accepted Jesus into her heart and serving Him was always a top priority. As children were born, she made sure her most important role was being a Christian mother — and that her children knew Jesus as well. Sue was a dedicated member of Magnolia Baptist Church for many years. However, in the last few years she joined her son and family and proudly worshipped at First Baptist Church of Laurel. Sue was also involved in other religious organizations with years of honorable service as Worthy Matron for the Order of the Eastern Star.
In 1956, Sue embarked on the journey of motherhood with her first-born daughter Sheila. Two years later she celebrated the birth of her only son, Leonard III, and in 1960 her youngest child Jenny was born.
After the passing of her husband Leonard Jr., Sue dedicated her time to her work until she retired from the United States Postal Service.
Sue was passionate about her family and many friends. She was such a devoted mother, “grandma” and friend. She never passed up an opportunity to spend quality time making each and every one she came in contact with feel so special. Sue definitely had the gift of showing and proudly displaying her love.
In later years, she traveled through life exploring the American countryside with her companion Cleo Shows, perfecting her Southern cuisine and culture, while staying active in church and celebrating cherished time with all those she so dearly loved.
In heaven she is reunited with her spouse Col. Leonard Busby Jr.; her father Thomas “Sharp” Jernigan; her mother Mae Blakeney Jernigan; brother Thomas M. Jernigan Jr.; sister Meryl Jernigan Byrd; and companion Cleo Shows.
Sue is survived by daughter Sheila Busby Martin and son-in-law Dr. James B. Martin; son Leonard Bubba Busby and daughter-in-law Lynn Busby; daughter Jennifer “Jenny” Busby Gaskin and son-in-law Robert “Bobby” Gaskin. She leaves behind her treasured grandchildren Leonard “Kye” Busby IV, Christopher “Brant” Busby, Jennifer “Dawn” Collins (Anthony), Mallory Gaskin Arriaga (Eric), Haley Martin and Robert “Connor” Gaskin; and great grandchildren Beau, Brooklyn, Britton and Isabella. She is further survived by her sister Bobbie Jernigan Welch and great friend Johnnie Harrelson.
Known as a grandmother to many and kind spirit to all, Sue spoke with gracious words, sweet compliments and memorable conversation. Her charming Southern insight into the secrets of a happy life inspired so many who loved her humor, guidance and wisdom.
We will miss her dearly — until we meet again. Neither words nor hugs will dry our tears or ease our pain. However, we find our peace in Jesus and knowing she is in heaven, waiting patiently till we all meet again.
Sue will be laid to rest in Oak Hill Cemetery. Graveside services will be on Saturday, May 30, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow.
In closing, our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude is extended to the loving family and friends, as well as the dedicated professionals of SADDS Home Health and Palladium Hospice.
In celebration of Sue, we quote one of her favorite verses: "And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes, and there shall be no more deaths, neither sorrowing, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain; for the former things are passed away." Revelation 21:4.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.