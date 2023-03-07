Mrs. Corinne Blackledge, 93, of Laurel passed peacefully from this life March 5, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family and friends.
Mrs. Corinne was preceded in death by her husband T. A. Blackledge; daughter Jeanie Blackledge; sons Neil Blackledge and Greg Blackledge; parents John and Thelma Holloway; brothers Leo Holloway and Lewis Holloway; and nephews Bruce Jefcoat and Donnie Holloway.
Survivors include sister Ada Merle Jefcoat of Soso; nephews Richard Holloway (Jaylene) of California, David Holloway of Soso, James Blackledge (Sandra) of Moss and Jimmy Ray Blackledge (Darlene) of Laurel; nieces Terese Johnson (Mark) of Laurel, Markita Holloway of Florida, Bobbie Bishop (David) of California and Anita McIntosh (Randy) of Laurel; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews. She was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church, where she faithfully served her Lord and Savior.
A celebration of life will be at Memory Chapel in Laurel on Thursday, March 9, with visitation from noon until 1:30 p.m. and service beginning at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Rev. Billy Dowdy will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Dalton Jefcoat, Mark Johnson, Brian Johnson, Dawson Blackledge, Pace Brewer and Paxton Brewer. Honorary pallbearers will be Tripp Shumock, Brady Creel and Garrett Smith.
The family thanks Crystal Hurtt, Betty Rodgers and Lakesha Blair (employed by Loving Care Senior Assistance Service) for taking such wonderful care of our precious sister and aunt. Additional heartfelt gratitude to Forrest General Hospice Care.
