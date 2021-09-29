Craig Allen Karns, 66, of Laurel passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 in Laurel. He was born Thursday, Oct. 28, 1954, in Massillon, Ohio.
A memorial service will be Friday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home with burial to follow in Ellisville Cemetery. Tim Ewing will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Craig was the son of Harry F. Karns and Donna Karns-Powell. He is the third-oldest of six siblings. On July 23, 1982, he married Sheila Ann Jones-Langley.
He attended high school in Jackson and Jones College in Ellisville. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force, 14th Civil Engineer Squadron. He was a 25-year employee of McCaskill Brothers Plumbing, owned Cool Air Poultry Supply for four years and Karns Farms, growing for Wayne Farms for 20 years. Craig was active in Chapter L of Goldwing Motorcycle Group. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved studying and discussing God’s word.
He was preceded in death by his father Harry F. Karns; son Keith Karns; and great-granddaughter Isabella Martin.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years Shelia Ann Karns; sons Chris Langley (Melissa) and Joey Langley; daughter Tina Blue (Edwin), also children, Michelle Harrison, Kenneth Karns and Kevin Karns; mother Donna Powell; siblings Jeff Karns, Mike Karns, Andy Karns, Tracey Quesinberry and Kelly Blackwell; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.