Crystal Yvonne McKinley, born Crystal Y. Ishee to Clara Swartz and Thomas Ishee on June 22, 1966, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at 55 years old due to complications from lung cancer.
An avid student of life’s infinite mysteries, she will be remembered fondly by the members of Our Home Church and missed greatly by her siblings Troy L. McKinley, Lynn Walters and Tommy Ishee; her children Rachel L. Droddy and Jared N. Lowe; and her grandchildren Marley N. Morrison, Silas A. Morrison, Annabelle R. Droddy and Thomas A. Droddy.
To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.