Mr. Curtis Lee Powell, 94, of Soso died March 4, 2020. As a lifelong resident of Soso, Curtis was well known in his community. He was particularly active as a member of F&AM Lodge No. 415, serving in various officer positions. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Taylorsville.
Mr. Powell was a World War II veteran, serving in the United States Navy from May through August 1945, followed by post-WWII service from August 1951 through July 1952.
After his discharge, he attended and graduated from Mississippi Southern College (now University of Southern Mississippi) and Tulane University. After graduation, he returned to manage his family’s farm in Soso.
Mr. Powell was preceded in death by his parents, the late Alson H. Powell and Mattie Lee Graham Powell of Soso. He was also preceded in death by his brother, the late Sidney Graham Powell of Hattiesburg.
Mr. Powell is survived by his niece Alice Powell Taylor (Lawrence) of Brandon; and nephews P. Mark Powell (Leigh Ann) of Jacksonville, Fla., and Douglas G. Powell (Gina) of Coraopolis, Pa.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Sunday, March 8. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. with the service following. Interment will be in Union Line Cemetery.
