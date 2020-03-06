Curtis Newton Jones Jr. passed away peacefully March 5, 2020. He was born Feb. 6, 1934.
Newton graduated George S. Gardiner High School in 1952. In 1956, he graduated Mississippi State College with a B.S. in Animal Husbandry. Mr. Jones was in the U.S. Army and the Reserves from 1956-62. He continued in the Reserves until 1977, when he retired after 21 years as a major. He served as company commander of Headquarter Company 184th Transportation Brigade.
He was manager of Jones Battery Auto Parts for 13 years.
In 1969, He began his banking career at M&M Bank. After two years, he went to Laurel Federal Savings and Loan working as an appraiser, loan officer and branch manager for more than 12 years.
In 1983, he became president of Southeastern Saving and Loan.
In 1998, Newton formed Mortgage Guarantee Corporation, where he was president for nine years. He retired in 1999.
He was a proud member of Laurel Exchange Club, Scout Master, Military Officers Association of America and head usher for First United Methodist Church of Laurel for 25 years.
Newton was preceded in death by his parents Curtis Newton Jones Sr. and Tressa Reinhard Jones; son Kyle Curtis Jones; sister Anne Jones Catron; and his horse Doc D Bar.
He is survived by his sons Norman Graham Jones (Carole) and Martin Newton Jones (Adrienne); daughter Kelly Allison Jones; brother Victor Reinhard Jones Sr. (Danelle); grandson Ryan Jones (Beth); granddaughters Caroline Jones and Hadley Jones; and a host of family members and friends who lovingly referred to him as “Fig." He is also survived by special friends Wesley Simpson and Janice Saul. The family expressed gratitude to Dr. Kimberly Dobbs for her health care and friendship over the years.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at First United Methodist Church of Laurel. Services will be at 2 p.m. at the church followed by graveside service at Lake Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First United Methodist Church of Laurel.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
