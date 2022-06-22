Curtis Strickland

Curtis “Jack” Strickland, 59, of Wiggins passed away on June 17, 2022 at his home.
Services were Tuesday, June 21, at Vardaman Street Baptist Church followed by burial in Wiggins City Cemetery.
Mr. Strickland was a faithful member of Vardaman Street Baptist Church. He was the proud owner and operator of Strickland's Heating and Air for 50 years. He loved his wife and daughters, but especially his grandchildren, who loved to spend time with “Poppy.”
He had a heart for mentoring and helping the young people of his community.
He was preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Bebe Nell Strickland; and his father-in-law Harry Parker.
He is survived by his wife Gina Strickland of Wiggins; his daughters Meagan Prescott (Terrell) of Wiggins and Morgan Ladner (Hunter) of Wiggins; his bonus son Jordan Stafford (Crystal) of Wiggins; grandchildren Harper Prescott and Huntleigh Ladner; three bonus grandchildren, Damon Stafford, Luke Stafford and Jansen Stafford; his sisters Shelia Busby (Allen) of Ellisville and Angie Walters of Ovett; his mother-in-law Catherine Parker of Laurel; his sister-in-law Davina Poore (Edward) of Ellisville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
