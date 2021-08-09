Cynthia Boone Martin, 48, of Laurel went to be with her Lord on Monday, July 19, 2021. She was born Wednesday, Dec. 13, 1972 in Baton Rouge, La.
Memorial service were July 24 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Brother Shannon Slover officiated. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel was in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents John and Emma Ball; and her paternal grandparents D.O. and Ercel Boone.
Survivors include husband Paul Martin; sons Andrew Phillips (Amber) and Donovan Flores; daughter Ciara Wells; parents Dr. Charles and Fay Boone; grandsons Brayden and Braxton Phillips; sister Sheryl Boone; and brother Jeff Boone.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.