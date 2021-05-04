Cynthia Gail Williams, 70, of Ellisville went to be in the presence of the Lord on May 1, 2021.
Cynthia was born July 23, 1950, in Laurel. She was the first born of four children to the late Mr. James Preston Craven and Mrs. Juanita Aline Craven.
She was a child of Christ and had everlasting faith. In some way or another, she touched the lives of so many, especially her family. Cynthia had a heart of gold — the size of Texas, where she once lived and she was truly the Yellow Rose of Texas. She will never be forgotten.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 6, from 9:30-11 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will follow at 11 and burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pastor Eric Estes will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
She was proceeded in death by her daddy James Preston Craven; her sister Juanita Lynn Craven; and her loving Mamaw Doris Lucy Graham.
She is survived by her mother Juanita Aline Craven; brother James Darrell Craven; baby sister Lisa Anne Pilgrim (Wayne) and special brother-in-law Felix V. Fraga; daughter Kerrie Lynn Garza; son Kevin Keith Williams; only grandson Hector Matthew Garza; nieces Rebecca Buchanan (Buck), Candice Ball (Mark) and Amber Lightsey (Tyler); nephews James Randall Craven (Codie) and Felix Travis Craven Fraga (Alex); great-nieces Alyssa Ball, Alaena Ehrig, Katelyn Lightsey, Carlie Craven, Maisy Fraga, Adalyn Ball and Maggie Lynn Fraga; and great-nephews Mason Craven, Ethan Ehrig, Jamie Craven, Robert Grant Lightsey, Weston Craven, John Preston Lightsey and Chance Warren Fraga.
Pallbearers will be James Darrell Craven, Felix V. Fraga, Buck Buchanan, Tyler Lightsey, Ethan Ehrig and Kevin Williams.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
