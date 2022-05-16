Cynthia Grace Parker, 62, of Sandersville went to glory on May 9, 2022 surrounded by family in the comfort of her home outside of Sandersville after a short second battle with cancer.
She is survived by older brothers Richard Parker and John Parker; children Don Berlin, Joe Berlin and Virginia Blakeney; and grandchildren Isabelle McLaurin, Shelby Watts, Lexi Berlin and Hadley Berlin.
A graveside service will be Tuesday, May 17, at 10 a.m. at Bonner Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donate to a local animal shelter.
