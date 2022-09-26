Cynthia Joan Riser Brady, 65, of Ellisville passed peacefully at her home on the morning of Sept. 21, 2022.
Mrs. Brady was a brilliant seamstress who honed her skills in the family's business, Riser Cleaners. Later, she opened her own business “A Stitch in Time,” to further her talents and creativity. Her talents, beautiful personality and wonderful sense of humor will be forever missed.
She is survived by her husband Barry Brady; daughter Amy Nolan (Jeremy); son Eddie Brady (Sarah); five grandchildren, Charlie Brady, Dexter Brady, Candace Nolan, Allie Bacuetes and Brandon Nolan; and sister Patricia Minchew (Ron) .Mrs. Brady also had a loving group of in-laws, Catherine Brady (mother-in-Law), Lavon Brady (Paula), Thomas Brady, Frank Brady (Debra), Pam Sumrall (Butch) and Daryl Brady (Michelle); as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Edward Riser; mother Willie Yoakum; stepfather Clyde Yoakum; father-in-law Arthur Brady; and sister-in-law Marla Brady.
There will be a celebration of life gathering to honor, tell stories and share in the memories of such a wonderful woman at Friendship Baptist Church fellowship hall on Highway 29 South in Ellisville at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Please join us in our casual gathering to say goodbye to a great lady. There will be food and beverage.
Please do not send flowers. Make donations to her favorite rescues, Animal Rescue League, 2211 Moose Dr. Laurel, MS and Murray Windham Rescue via Paypal, Venmo or to Sawmill Animal Hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.