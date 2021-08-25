Cynthia Vermilyea, 58, of Moselle passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at her residence in Moselle. She was born Friday, Sept. 7, 1962, in Topeka, Kan.
Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 4, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 10. Brother Joe McCardle will officiate.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Cynthia absolutely loved the outdoors. She especially enjoyed spending her time camping and fishing with her husband Daniel. She was also blessed with a green thumb and loved to grow vegetables. Cynthia was a precious person and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her husband of 28 years Daniel Vermilyea; her parents Joseph and Patricia Odom; her sons Christopher Vermilyea and Andrew Vermilyea; her daughters Zoey Vermilyea and Reagan Kelley; her granddaughter Torrie Burdette; and her grandsons Jordan Vermilyea, James Vermilyea, Jaxston Vermilyea, Alton Vermilyea and Christopher Vermilyea Jr..
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.