Cynthia Watts Hodges

Cynthia “Ann” Watts Hodges, 71, of Laurel passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, March 6, 2023.
Ann was born on Aug. 8, 1951, in McComb and graduated from North Pike High School in Summit. She also graduated from Jones County Junior College with an Associate of Arts degree. Ann was the owner of a Jackson-Hewitt Franchise based in Laurel. She enjoyed playing bridge, going to the casino, doing crafts, playing games with her family and watching Netflix.
Ann was a member of First Baptist Church of Laurel, where she sang in the choir for many years. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and she will be greatly missed.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband Richard Earl Hodges; parents Albert “Fuzz” and Helen Watts; son-in-law Michael Giovengo; and great-grandchild Ashton Wuertz.
Survivors include her daughter Lori Giovengo; son Dusty (Tasha) Hodges; granddaughters Kaleigh Hodges, Emerald (Scott) Wuertz and Jordaan (Milus) Hendry; grandsons Austin (Mamie) Brooks, Allen (Hope) Giovengo and Cayden Hodges; great-grandchildren Lindsay Wuertz, Josalynn Kelley, Mason Kelley, Tyler Wuertz, Wes Hendry, Trinity Brooks, Adaline Brooks and Rosemarie Faye Giovengo (coming soon); and brothers Buddy (Becky) Watts and Rickey (Jackie) Watts.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Montgomery Baptist Church Cemetery at 495 Montgomery Road SW, Summit, MS 39666.
