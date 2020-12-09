In the morning hours of Dec. 8, 2020, Daisy Deen Holified Blakeney (Mama B as she was dearly called by those who loved her and knew her closely) lay in the arms of her sweet Jesus as she peacefully passed into the glorious presence of her God and Savior. We felt as if we could hear the words of her Lord and Master in Matthew 25:21 as He welcomed her into her heavenly home with “Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a little; I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of your Master.”
Daisy was born Dec. 10, 1927 to Forrest and Linnie (Moore) Holifield in Summerland. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Taylorsville, where she enjoyed years of ministering to young children.
She was a homemaker and as such, she left a legacy of love for each other, love for God, ministering to others, praying for the needs of others, taking care of God’s beautiful plants, and the need for hard work. She had a passion for growing different plants and flowers; her large daylily garden was enjoyed by many as they passed by or stopped for a young new plant from her. Mama B loved her family and always had time for them whether it was sitting to talk, cooking a favorite requested dish or taking you to look at and pick a beautiful flower in one of her beds. She genuinely loved people and brought joy into the lives of all she met. Even in her last days, she would always greet you with a huge smile, a hug and a kiss. Even as she is in her eternal heavenly home rejoicing at the feet of her Lord, her legacy will live on in future generations.
She was reunited with her husband of more than 65 years Charles Breland Blakeney; her parents Forrest and Linnie (Moore) Holifield; and sisters Betty Jean Dykes and Annie Sue Shows as she entered the pearly gates of heaven on Tuesday.
To carry on her legacy of love, she leaves behind a son, Wayne Blakeney and a daughter-in-law, Nancy, whom she loved like the daughter she never had. As a loving Mama B, she leaves behind those she referred to as her pride and joy — two grandchildren, Jeremy Blakeney and Jessica Buckhaults (Randall); and three great-grandchildren, Noah, Hannah and Sarah Buckhaults. She also leaves behind a sister, Linnie Ruth Coburn of Gainesville, Fla., and a host of nieces and nephews. If she were to leave a lasting thought in the hearts of those left here on earth, it would be to fear the Lord and serve Him in sincerity and in faithfulness; choose this day whom you will serve (Joshua 24:14-15). In her loving unconditionally as 1 Corinthians 13 instructs, she pointed to Jesus.
Due to the COVID pandemic, a private, immediate family graveside service will be at Mount Zion Cemetery in Taylorsville with burial to follow.
The family kindly requests for memorials to the Mississippi Baptist Children’s Home at 118 Lowe Road, Laurel, MS 39443 or www.msbch.org/donation-form be made to carry on her legacy.
