Dale Roney of the Centerville Community, born March 25, 1931, passed away on Feb. 20, 2019, at a month shy of 88 years old.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Centerville Baptist Church. Rev. Jimmy Hood will officiate. Family visitation will be at the church at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and public visitation will begin at noon. Interment will be at the church cemetery.
Mr. Roney was born the eldest child of 10 on March 25 to Willie Roney and his wife,Ollis Knight Roney of the Centerville Community. He spent the majority of his life in Jones County with a brief period in Mobile, Ala. On Sept. 28, 1950, he married Bonnie Sue Bates Roney and remained married 65 years until her death in 2016. Mr. Roney was a hard-working Christian family man. He was a top poultry grower for Sanderson Farms for decades, cattle farmer, grandfather to many grandchildren. He loved each one’s unique personality. There were many Sundays of loading up a car full of grands, then heading off to a Baptist Church (Centerville, Gateway, Bethel, Hillcrest).
He slipped away to be with his Lord and Savior on Feb. 20, 2019 and reunited with Bonnie Sue, surrounded by family, at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
He is survived by his five children, Brenda Roney Pilgrim (Johnny), Debra Roney Butts (Michael), Robert Roney, Donna Roney Locke (Bobby) and Mona Roney Jenkins; his grandchildren Shonnon Pilgrim Welborn (Steve), Kimberly Pilgrim, Marc Smith (Sharla), Michael Smith (Brigitte), Judd Henderson, Josh Henderson, Shalane Roney Barkley (Brian), Shasta McBay Leggett (Khris), Kayla Lock and Olivia Jenkins; his great-grandchildren Alexiandria Ellis, Jeremie Ezell, Sean Ellis, Aaron Smith, Anna, Abigal and Adam Smith, Skylar and Elise Smith, and Taylor and Brooks Barkley. He is also survived by his siblings Betty Saye, Shelba Wade, D. R. Roney, Glenn Roney, Linda Laird, Freida Bunting and Gary Roney.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; grandson Michael Shane Roney; and siblings Darrell Roney and Carolyn Roney Anderson.
Pallbearers will be Marc Smith, Michael Smith, Don Roney, Victor Roney, Brian Barkley and Steve Welborn.
