Dallas “Sonny” Ray Hickey Sr., 73, of Laurel passed away on Oct. 15, 2022 at Forrest General Hospital after a lengthy illness. He was born on July 5, 1949.
He was preceded in death by his mother Betty Opal Hickey; father Ray Aubie Hickey; brother Harold Abbott; and sister Judy Foster.
He is survived by his wife Virginia Gail Hickey; son Dallas Ray (Maria) Hickey Jr.; daughter Betty Gail (Tiffany) Hickey; granddaughters Kiersten (Tyler) Sullivan, Raelyn Hickey and Brinkley Hickey; grandsons Malachi Hickey, Josiah Hickey and Maciah Hickey; great-grandson Krew Sullivan; sister Phylis Hathorn; uncle Don Hickey (Margaret); brothers-in-law Joe Foster and Vinson Spradley; sisters-in-law Gaye Spradley, Faye Branum (Lee), Martha Allen, Alma Morris and Velma Wade; and several loved and devoted cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Hickey, Michael Hickey, Randy Hathorn, Joey Foster and Vince Spradley Jr.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9-11 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the City of Ellisville Cemetery. Rev. Dallas Ray Hickey Jr. will officiate and Dr. Doug Jefcoat will give the eulogy.
