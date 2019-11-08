Dalton Scott White of Laurel, born June 9, 1997, passed away on Nov. 7, 2019.
Visitation will be at First Baptist Church of Sharon on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 5-8 p.m. The funeral service will be at the church on Monday at 2 p.m. with interment to follow in Sharon Cemetery. Rev. Matt Olson will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Gonzalez, Dominic White, Charles Yates Jr., J. T. Silvester, Cody Ingersol and Jason Gregory. Honorary pallbearers will be Yosua Cordoba, Jadon White, Bobby White Jr., John White, and Stone Torres.
He will be missed and cherished by his family, which include his father Jason Scott White (Maritza White); mother Tasha Sharpe; brothers Lesther Delgado Jr., Jadon White, Isack Delgado and brother in Christ from China Eric White; sisters Yenesis Atencio and Marie Delgado; grandparents Gary and Clara White, Edwin Sharpe (Sherry Sharpe) and Karen Sharpe (Michael Reniewicz); girlfriend Hannah Maxey; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.
Dalton was a member of First Baptist Church of Sharon. He cherished life and the love for others. He was passionate about soccer and loved to go ride four-wheelers with his friends. Even though he was an American, he was true to his Hispanic roots. He loved Panama. Dalton loved and believed in Jesus Christ. He was on his path to becoming an adult, but God had other plans. As for our human side, we can’t understand what God has planned for any of us. We believe it is his will that shall be done and in our hearts we hold the promises that God has made us. “Rejoice in that day, and leap for joy; for behold, your reward is great in heaven; for in the same manner did their fathers unto the prophets.” Luke 6:23.
From the Family:
We want everyone to know that Dalton loved everyone he came in contact with and that even though he is gone, he will never be forgotten and we hope, in some way, Dalton has touched your heart. We hope and pray his short life will be a motivation to someone to have their life saved by our Lord Jesus Christ.
“Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know. Thomas saith unto him, Lord, we know not whither thou goest; and how can we know the way? Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” John 14:1-6.
