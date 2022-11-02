Dan Lavell Holifield died peacefully at his home on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Sandersville on March 23, 1936, to Mr. Simon and Mrs. Bessie Holifield. Mr. Simon also died on Oct. 31.
Dan attended Sandersville School where he excelled in football. After graduation, he served a two-year tour in the Army. When his service was completed, he moved to Pascagoula, where he worked at Ingalls Shipbuilding until his retirement in 2002. After retirement, he moved to Sandersville and attended Corinth Baptist Church, where he found a close friend in Brother Jamie Matthews.
Dan was predeceased by his wife Margaret Ann Darnell Holifield; his parents; sisters Virginia Hutto and Earline Walters; and brother-in-law Nathan Ethridge.
He is survived by sons Rob (Christa) Holifield and Danny (Darla) Holifield; daughters Tammy Gilchrist and Deborah Maggart; a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sister Ann Holifield Ethridge; nephews David and Scott Ethridge; as well as his longtime friend and companion Linda Langham.
Dan loved being outside and spent many happy hours riding around the place in his golf cart, picking up pine cones and doing yard work. He had quite a green thumb and enjoyed planting and tending a myriad of beautiful flowers that will provide comfort and sweet remembrance to his sister Ann, his lifelong best friend.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with Brother Jamie Matthews officiating. Interment will be in Sandersville Baptist cemetery immediately following the service. Pallbearers will be David Ethridge, Scott Ethridge, Charles Richard Doggett, David Doggett, Stacy Doggett and Ronnie Fishburne.
