Daniel Keith Bates

Daniel Keith “Buddy” Bates, a carpenter and resident of Laurel, died unexpectedly on Jan. 22, 2022 at the age of 43 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
Buddy is survived by his wonderful wife Dana Bates; son and best buddy Will Bates; father Daniel Keith “Pops” Bates of Kiln and mother Terry Bates of Laurel; grandmother Madelyn Vuncannon (Tom) of Philadelphia, Miss.; sister Trista Moss of Taylorsville; brother Joey Bates of Ellisville; and special aunt Gladys Strickland of Sandersville.
Buddy was preceded in death by grandmother Dorothy Jacques of Taylorsville and grandfather Dewy Herrington.
Buddy was born in Richland on Nov. 9, 1978. On Aug. 23, 2002, he married his amazing wife Dana Bates.
Buddy was an amazing, loving husband and a great father and he enjoyed playing guitar, fishing, riding motorcycles and bowling, but the thing he enjoyed the most was being there for Will at all of his sporting events. He was not just a good father and husband, he was a great friend to everyone that he came in contact with.
The family invites everyone out to help us celebrate his life on Friday, Jan. 28, at Memory Chapel at 2 p.m. All motorcycles are welcome as we go to the graveside service at Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery (330 SCR 72 East in Taylorsville). Visitation will be Thursday from 5:30-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Keith “Pops” Bates, Will Bates, Ricky Strickland, Bobo Stevens, Brody Bustin, Josh Maxcey and Keven D. Bruce. Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Delaughter and Robbie Braddock
The family gives a special thanks to Shady Grove Booster Club and parents of teammates and Mr. Zach Wills, bus driver for church. A huge thanks to everyone for the calls, texts and donations.
