Daniel Peacock, 47, of Laurel died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born Friday, Nov. 30, 1973, in Laurel.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, Aug.11, at 10 a.m. at Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Brother Larry Troutman will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Daniel was a devoted father and loving husband. He was also an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed spending his time hunting and fishing. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father Oice Gaines Peacock; and his grandmother Maudie Lucile Perry.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years Terri Peacock; his mother Wanda Peacock; his daughter Jade Peacock (Paul Bounds); his mother-in-law Martha Myrick; his brother Donovan "Van" Peacock (Cynthia Gallegos); his brother Richard "Richie" Peacock (Trina); and his sisters Gina Johnson and Emma "Sissy" Peacock.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Allen, Donovan Peacock II, Chris Hurtt, Jeffery Langley, Glenn Wilson and Shawn Nichols
Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Joe Hurtt and James Myrick.
