Daniel R. Holifield, 86, of Laurel passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born Thursday, June 13, 1935, in Taylorsville.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 1, from 9-11 a.m. at Freedom Baptist Church in Laurel with the funeral service to follow at 11. Burial will follow in Myrick Cemetery. Revs. David Fedele and Robbie Johnson will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his son Danny Warren Holifield; daughter Linda Holifield; father Clarence Holifield; mother Julia Thompson Holifield Pearson; brothers Donald Lee and Harold Holifield; and grandsons Bo Holifield and Jamie Holifield.
Survivors include his wife Belvia Holifield of Laurel; sons Daniel Holifield Jr. and James Ray Holifield (Donna); brother Clarence Holifield; grandsons Brent Holifield and Eric Holifield; granddaughters Skyla Gaw (Lee), Rebecca Smith (Tyler), Heather Holifield, Alisha Holifield, Melissa Holifield, Jennifer Holifield and Danielle Carney (Scooter); one great-great-grandchild; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Smith, Scooter Carney, Brent Holifield, Daniel Holifield Jr., Ricky Barnett and Matthew Nowell.
Honorary pallbearer will be Lee Gaw.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.