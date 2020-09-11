Daniel Richard “Danny” Wooten, 69, of Laurel went to meet his savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 10, 2020. Danny was born June 11, 1951, to the late Ethel James and Kathleen Myrick Wooten of Laurel.
Danny was a faithful and active member of Trinity Baptist Church of Laurel, where he served as an usher and a greeter. He worked for 20 years for Coca-Cola Bottling Company. He retired in 2018 after 28 years of service with Jones County Junior College. He loved his Bobcats! Danny loved to sit and talk, tell stories and travel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Ronnie Wooten of Madison.
Danny is survived by his brother Jack (Catherine) Wooten of Laurel; sisters Lynn Wooten Peeler of Carthage and Marcia Cummings of Mobile, Ala.; sister-in-law Judy Wooten Evans of Madison; nephews Nick (Amy) Wooten and Ronald (Theresa) Wooten; nieces Lauren (Graham) Gardner and Karri (Trevor) Drake; great-nieces and great-nephews Tyler, Sydney, and Bryce Wooten, Rylee and Smith Gardner, Mary Palmer and Jake Wooten, and Logan and Will Drake; and a great-great-niece Ella Drake. He has a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel on Sunday, Sept. 13. Brother Bob Taylor will officiate.
Honorary pallbearers will be the members of Danny’s Sunday school class from Trinity Baptist Church.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Special thanks to Comfort Care Nursing Center for the excellent care given to Danny for the last 14 months.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
