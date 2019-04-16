Daniel T. McGill, 90, of Laurel died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his residence in Laurel. He was born Friday, March 22, 1929 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Friday, April 19, from 10-11 a.m. at Indian Springs Baptist Church in Laurel. Funeral services will follow at 11 at the church and the burial will follow in Indian Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Dr. Buddy Keys and Dr. Richard Clark will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. McGill proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He retired from the Mississippi National Guard with 33 years of service. During his life, Mr. McGill enjoyed hunting, tomato farming and yard work. The joy of his life were his grandchildren, who he nurtured and loved immensely.
He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Gay McGill; father Donald Oliver McGill; mother Vera McGill; sisters Margaret Gregory and Geneva McGill; brother Marquel McGill; grandchild Angelica McGill; and great-grandchild, Sailor Lee Simmons.
Survivors include his children Deborah Michel, Larry McGill (Adonna), Joey McGill (Pam), David McGill (Sherry) and Paula Jones (Doug); grandchildren Bethany Lane McGill Simmons (Stan), Brent Michel, Matthew Michel, Joel Dustin McGill (Amber), Bradley Ryan McGill, Hayden Trest McGill, Parker Douglas Jones, Carter Mason Jones, Tanner Bryant, Haley Herrington and Kady Elizabeth McGill; great-grandchildren Riley Thomas Simmons, Oliver Tate Simmons and Oakley Lane Simmons; sister Alice English; brother Roudet McGill; sister Diane Ewing (George); sister Myrtis Sims; sister Faye Parker (David); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Brent Michel, Matthew Michel, Dustin McGill, Bradley McGill, Hayden McGill and Parker Jones.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tanner Bryant, Carter Jones and Stan Simmons
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
