Daniel William “D.W.” Myrick passed away peacefully at his home in Laurel on March 26, 2021 at the age of 93. D.W. was born in Stringer on Jan. 3, 1928. He married the love of his life, Nineveh, on Dec. 22, 1949. After his service in the U.S. Air Force, he worked as an electrician at Masonite Corp. and was a poultry farmer, before retiring. He will always be remembered for sharing his peppermint candies and for his love for his family, especially his wife.
D.W. was preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Alda Myrick; daughter Deborah Dykes; grandson-in-law Kevin Cribbs; brothers Otho Myrick, Lowell Myrick, Doyle Myrick and Lavelle Myrick; sisters Flora Knight, Virgie Mauldin, Verlon Chancellor, Lorraine Matthews and Grace Opal Myrick.
He is survived by his wife Nineveh Touchstone Myrick; two sons, Greg Myrick (Merlene) of Flowood and Reid Myrick (Jenny) of Laurel; daughter Gina Clark Segrest (Tom) of Laurel; brother Lawrence Myrick of Laurel; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family.
A graveside service will be at Memorial Gardens in Laurel on Thursday, April 1, at 2 p.m. Latrelle Touchstone will officiate.
