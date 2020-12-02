Danny Carol Newsome, 65, of Laurel passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Merit Health (Wesley) in Hattiesburg. He was born Friday, Nov.11, 1955 in Laurel.
Graveside services will be Saturday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. at Lawn Haven Cemetery and burial will follow. Rev. Danny Stringer will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Danny was a member of Pineview Baptist Church and a faithful coffee drinker at David’s grocery. He was a retired timber buyer for Leaf River.
He was preceded in death by his parents John H. and Lillian Newsome; brothers Jeff Newsome and Johnny Ray Newsome; and stepsister Teresa Stockman.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years Susan Newsome; sisters Linda Morrison, Amie Newsome Oliver (Chris) and Delores Newsome Butler (Jerry); three stepbrothers, George, Anthony and Scott Martinez; three stepsisters, Cindy Rayner, Pam McPhail and Belinda Dearmon; four nephews, Scott Morrison, John Morrison, Dwayne Newsome and Matthew Newsome; niece Kelly Barnett; and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
Pallbearers will be Scott Morrison, John Morrison, Matt Barnett, Jackie Lewis, Cricket Taylor and Ted Newsome.
Honorary pallbearer will be Kirk Walters.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(1) entry
There’s never the right words to say at such a sad time
Just Know You are in our prayers my friends
🙏🏻Strength to prepare of the days
Peace knowing Danny’s ok
