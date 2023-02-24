Danny Claude McAndrew, 72, of Soso passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. He was born Saturday, June 3, 1950, in Mississippi.
A graveside service will be Sunday, Feb. 26, at 3 p.m. at Centerville Baptist Church cemetery in Soso. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Danny Jackson will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. McAndrew was preceded in death by his parents Alfred C. and Ruth McDonald McAndrew; and brothers Jerry D. McAndrew, Gary McAndrew and Bobby McAndrew.
Survivors include his niece Terra Allen (Eric); nephews Jason McAndrew (Bryna), Chris McAndrew and Jeremy McAndrew (Leah); and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
