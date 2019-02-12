Danny Harold Bufkin of Laurel passed away on Feb. 9, 2019, at the age of 66.
He was retired from Chevron Oil.
Mr. Bufkin was preceded in death by his parents Willie H. Bufkin and Dorothy M. Legg Bufkin; son Wesley Bufkin; and granddaughter Callie Davis.
He is survived by two sons, Peyton Bufkin (Missy) and Chancy Bufkin; and two grandchildren, Kaelyn Bufkin and Mason Bufkin.
Visitation will be held at Memory Chapel on Friday, Feb. 15, from 5-8 p.m. Graveside services will be at Moss Memory Gardens on Saturday at 10 a.m. Rev. Ken Regan will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Flowers, Larry Carr, Adam Graham, Burnice Graham, Brian Graham and Joel Ballard.
