Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Riverside Baptist Church for Mr. Danny Thomas Butler Sr., 70, of Ellisville, who died on Jan. 15, 2023. Brother Joey Harris will officiate with burial to follow in Riverside Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Dent Williams, Michael Meeler, Brendon Butler, Trenton Butler, John Bennett and Bill Smith.
Mr. Butler was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Ina Butler; son Clinton Butler; sister June Meeler; and grandson Logan Shows.
He is survived by his wife Carla Theriot Butler of Ellisville; daughter Mandy (Chad) Shows of Seminary; sons Dan (Lindsey) Butler Jr. of Laurel and Noah Butler of Ellisville; brothers Charles Ray (Diane) Butler and Randy Butler; sister Sherry (Robert) Williams, all of Ellisville; grandchildren Shelby Hester, Dalane Boleware and Ellena Butler.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:30-9 p.m. and also Thursday from 1-2 p.m. at the church.
Jones and Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
