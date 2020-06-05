Darl Edward Dudlak, 73, of Laurel died Monday, June 1, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born Saturday, June 22, 1946 in Illinois.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to noon at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home. Brother Kenny McMinn will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Darl was an exceptional person who lived for his grandbabies. He enjoyed the outdoors and fishing, loved cold beer and watching football. He was always happy and would give you the shirt off his back. His heart was full of love for God and his family. Everyone who knew Darl Loved and respected him.
Survivors include his daughter Tiffany Castillo; son Brandon Sumrall (Stormy); and grandchildren Joshua, Alyssa, Lola Mae, Kassidy and Gabriel Castillo.
