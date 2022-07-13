Brother Darrell Lee Mayo, 86, of Laurel passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Ruleville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ruleville. He was born Thursday, Oct. 31, 1935, in Laurel.
Visitation will be 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Jimmy Holder and Rev. Dr. Dwayne Mayo will officiate. Brother Mayo ministered in the Congregational Methodist Church for 65 years. He served as pastor of 15 churches in southern states and served as director of Sunday school ministries for the CMC denomination for several years. He hosted many revivals and camp meetings.
He also served in the U.S. Army three years during the Korean War as a cryptographer in the special services. He loved gardening and enjoyed eating Sybil’s cooking.
He was preceded in death by his parents Rex and Mittie Mayo; sisters Billie West and Dolease Walters; and brother Gil Mayo.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years Sybil Dorough Mayo; daughters Belinda Fultz (Timothy) and Kayleen Daughrity (Michael); sons Latrael Mayo (Wendy) and Dwayne Mayo (Carrie); brother Richard Rex Mayo Jr. (Tammie); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Baty, Billy Bolivar, Ray Doggett, Paul Nixon, Howard Crocker and Greg Hertenstin. Honorary pallbearers will be Men of Florence CMC.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gideons International.
