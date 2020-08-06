Daryl Lyndell Maskew, 55, of Pachuta passed away at his home surrounded by family, overlooking the water at Lake Eddins on Aug. 5, 2020.
Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 7, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow in Welch Graham Cemetery. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Maskew was preceded in death by his mother Reba Jean Maskew; and grandparents R.T. and Alvie Maskew.
He is survived by his children Brandon Maskew, Brittney Bankston (Colt) and Tiffany Fox (Michael); grandchildren Aybre, Colbre and Bryndle Bankston, and Cayden and Rylee Fox; his father Lyndell Maskew; sister Sandy Blackburn (Greg); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Daryl was born on Sept. 12, 1964. He worked at Georgia Pacific for 30-plus years. Daryl was a devoted Christian father and pawpaw who loved his family dearly. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, cheering on the Dawgs and spending time with his family.
He will forever be missed, but his legacy will be carried on through his children and grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Maskew, Michael Fox, Colt Bankston, Stevie Dale Maskew, Jason Maskew and Jamie Maskew.
Honorary pallbearers will be Adam Hodges and Brett Johnson.
