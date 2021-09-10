Daryl West Martin left his earthly home to join his Lord and Savior in heaven on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. He was born on Dec. 14, 1954, in Laurel.
Daryl was an avid fisherman and loved nothing more than being on the lake in his boat and spending time with his family. He was beloved by all who knew him.
Daryl was preceded in death by his parents L.H. and Nora Belle Martin; and his brother Dudley Martin.
He is survived by his wife Kristen Holifield Martin of Laurel; his sons Micky Martin (Kelly) of Rowlett, Texas, and Shane Martin of Ellisville; his daughter Audrey Claire Martin of Laurel; grandsons Jack and Alex Martin of Rowlett, Texas; his aunt Nancy Stanley of Laurel; his father-in-law and mother-in-law Charles and Kathy Holifield of Gitano; his sister-in-law Kelly Holifield Bigham (Jason) of Pheba; and his niece and nephew Sarah Layne Cantrell and Levi Cantrell of Starkville. He is also survived by a host of cousins, whom he loved dearly.
A memorial service will be at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at Salem Heights Baptist Church in Laurel, with Brother Brent Benson officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideons or Wounded Warrior Project, both of which were dear to Daryl’s heart.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
