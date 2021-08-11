David A. Smith, who most people knew as Tony Smith, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 8, 2021 at the age of 48. He was born in San Angelo, Texas, on Oct. 4, 1972.
Tony was a good, kind and well-loved man, as well as a loving husband and father.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Burl and Mary Merritt and John Calvin and Inell Smith.
He is survived by his wife Nancy Shannon Smith; two sons, Isaiah Smith and Elijah Smith; his father and mother Martin and Linda Smith; his brother and sister-in-law Danny and Miranda Smith; niece Finleigh Smith; sister and brother-in-law Andrea and Josh McSwain; and niece and nephew Christopher and Sophia Morrow. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and many loving friends.
He will be truly missed.
Services for Mr. Smith will be at Grace Baptist Church on Thursday, Aug. 12, at 3 p.m. Family visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. with public visitation at 2 p.m. until service time. Burial will be in Grace Baptist Church Cemetery. Martin Smith will officiate.
