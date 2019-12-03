David Able Merrell, 55, of Heidelberg died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Monday, Feb. 3, 1964 in Laurel\.
Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 5, from 12:30-2 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Graveside services will follow at 2 at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Heidelberg and burial will follow. Brother James Hill will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Merrell was preceded in death by his parents Arthur Morris and Vermell Viola Merrell; and nephew Kevin Donald Merrell.
Survivors include his daughter Olivia Merrell and her mother DeAnn Wiggins; brother James Merrell (Mona); sister Linda Jenkins; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Austin Bynum, Chris Williams, Steve Pugh, Kelly Pugh and Billy Bonner.
