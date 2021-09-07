David Austin Jefcoats of Laurel passed away on Aug. 31, 2021.
He was born Sept. 20, 1948, in Laurel to General Delton Jefcoats and Christine Alice Jones Jefcoats and was a faithful believer in Jesus Christ and His Word. David was a member of Highland Baptist Church of Laurel and the North Laurel Camp Gideon’s Organization at his death.
Memory Chapel of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be on Friday, Sept. 10, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home beginning at 9 a.m. with a graveside service to follow at Lake Park Hills Cemetery at 10 a.m. Brother Gene Douglas will officiate. All friends and family are welcome.
Mr. Jefcoats was preceded in death by his father General Delton Jefcoats, formerly of Laurel, and his mother and stepfather Mr. and Mrs. Patrick O’Flynn, formerly of Laurel.
He is survived by his wife Lee Allen Jefcoats of Laurel; his sisters and brothers-in-law Peggy (Hilton Jr.) Harvison of McKinney, Texas, and Carolyn (Philip Lee) Henderson of Laurel; brother-in-law and sister-in-law George D. Jr. (Susan) Gaskin of Birmingham, Ala.; as well as nieces and nephews.
He was a graduate of R. H. Watkins High School in Laurel and attended Jones County Junior College in Ellisville and the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg prior to receiving his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree with a major in accounting and his Master of Science in Accounting degree, both at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Upon completion of the requirements for his master’s degree, he was commissioned through the Reserve Officer Training Corps as a second lieutenant in the United States Army.
David worked for Howard Industries and Northern Electric Company, a division of Sunbeam, in Laurel and later passed the exam to practice as a certified public accountant. He was self-employed as a public accountant for a period, then took a position as a CPA with Philip M. Stevens & Associates in Laurel, before returning to private practice in his own small CPA firm.
He moved to the Mississippi Gulf Coast with his wife, the former Lee Allen Gaskin of Birmingham, for a period of about four years. They traveled extensively throughout the United States and enjoyed cruises as well.
David liked music of all kinds and often attended concerts and performances with Lee. They also enjoyed movies, dining at various restaurants in the Coast area and quiet walks on the beach.
In 2012, David returned to Laurel, having completed the qualifications for licensure in the sale of life, health and accident insurance. He was a general agent with American Family Life Assurance of Columbus.
His love of tennis was well-known in Laurel and he often played in tournaments in Mississippi and the surrounding area. David spent as much time as he could in his reading of fiction, history and non-fiction, including spiritual and religious literature.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to the North Sunflower Medical Foundation, 107 E. Floyce St., Ruleville, MS 38771.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
