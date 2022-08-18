David Byron Hinton, 60, of Laurel passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
He loved hunting and the outdoors. Most of his free time over the years was spent in a deer stand. But, really, he enjoyed just being outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing or camping. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR races, cooking for friends and family, and loved to make people laugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents Cecil Harold Hinton and Bobbie Harrison Hinton; sister-in-law Linda Kaye Hinton; first cousin Linda Harrison Smyth; and nephews Thomas Manning Hinton and Timothy Ryan Hinton.
Survivors include his sons David Alan Hinton (Mechelle) and Craig Daniel Hinton; siblings Thomas Frank Hinton (Iris), Billy Ray Hinton, Donald Wayne Hinton and Elizabeth Hinton Sanders (Doug); grandchildren Makenzie Holifield, Addison Hinton and Avery Hinton; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be Friday, Aug. 19, at 2 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel, with visitation to begin prior to the service at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Lake Park Hills Cemetery in Laurel. Rev. Randy Clark will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Mitchell, Patrick Anderson, Randy Cooley, Mike Ishee, Mike Shoemake and Michael Key. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Harrison and Terry Reeves.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.