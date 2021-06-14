David Clark, 81, of the Sharon Community passed away on June 13, 2021 at his home.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Memory Chapel with visitation on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. Interment will be at Good Hope Cemetery in Stringer immediately following funeral. Brother Shane Singleton is in charge of services.
Mr. Clark was born in Stringer to Marion and Beulah Clark on Nov. 21, 1939. He was preceeded in death by his parents; along with his siblings Herman, Ben, Bernice, Charles Ray, Bertie (Pridgen) and Lola Mae (Hill).
He is survived by his wife of 58 years Elizabeth "Libby" Pitts Clark; son John David (Tammy); daughter Jean Walley (Terry); two grandsons, Tucker Clark and Justin Walley; along with several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his special canine companion Buddy.
Brother David Clark was the pastor of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Laurel for the past two years. He has pastored numerous churches in Mississippi from Indianola to Picayune. He loved the Lord with all his heart and had devoted his life to sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Pallbearers will be Eric Johnson, Richard Baker, Bill Glenn, Chris Carmical, Toby Hill and Terry Walley. Special music will be provided by Laura Burns and Karen Matthews.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.