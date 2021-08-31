David Douglas Leone of Laurel was born on March 21, 1959 in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. He passed away at Forrest General Hospital on Aug. 21, 2021. 

His funeral service was Wednesday at Memory Chapel Funeral Home followed by burial at Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Minister Chase Sims officiated. 

David was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time with family. 

He is survived by his wife of 38 years Brenda Jefcoats Leone; his parents Douglas and Jimmie Leone; his children Branden Leone (Laura) and Lauren Welborn (Brent); and his mother-in-law and father-in-law Jim and Rachel Mayfield. David also leaves behind two adoring grandchildren, Ayden Joel Welborn and Bonnie Elizabeth Leone. 

Pallbearers were Garrett Walsh Jr., Jamey Edwards, Deron Risinger, Bill Moore, Bill Johnston and Garrett Walsh III.

