David E. Godbold of Laurel passed away on Jan. 17, 2021 at the age of 72.
He was born in Grenada on June 12, 1948, and he was employed in sales with Crumbley Paper Company prior to his retirement.
He is survived by his brother Keith Summers Godbold (Tammy) of Senatobia; nieces Summers Godbold Porter (Burton) of Hickory, N.C., Ashton Godbold Smith (Mitchell) of Senatobia, Megan Wimbish Randolph of Austin, Texas, and Jill Wimbish Martin (Daniel) of Pflugerville, Texas; and nephew Patrick Wimbish (Candace) of Southern Pines, N.C.
He was preceded in death by his parents Enoch Denman Godbold and Lena Summers Godbold; brother Enoch “Sonny” Godbold; and sister Evelyn Godbold Wimbish.
