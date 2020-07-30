David Joseph Minter Sr. of Soso passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the age of 64.
David was born in Laurel and was employed as a millwright with Masonite Corporation.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Minter and Jo Doris Hill Minter.
Survivors include his wife Holly Minter of Soso; sons David Joseph Minter Jr. of Hattiesburg, Shawn Reed Minter of Thomasville, Ala., and Timothy Brian Minter of the Myrick Community; daughter Samantha Joan Ulmer of Hattiesburg; brothers Raymond Minter and Jeff Minter; sisters Jackie Yaggi and Nancy Boleware; 11 grandchildren; and four step-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Union Line Cemetery. Rev. Adam Marcus will officiate. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
