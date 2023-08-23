David L. Wheeler, 74, of Laurel passed away on Monday, Aug. 21, at South Central Regional Medical Center.
David was born to John and Pebble Wheeler on Dec. 20, 1948. He served in Vietnam in 1969, where he was awarded the Purple Heart. He worked for many years at Commercial National Bank, which merged into Trustmark National Bank in Laurel. He was a graduate of the Ole Miss School of Banking. He then went on to have his own business, Wheeler Auto Sales.
David was preceded in death by his parents John and Pebble Wheeler of Fulton; his mother and father-in-law Evelyn and Roy K. Hosey of Laurel; and his brother-in-law Wendell Hosey of Laurel.
He is survived by, his wife of 36 years Karen Wheeler; his son Dax Wheeler of Laurel; his daughter Natalie Duckworth (Jonathan) of Artesia, N.M.; his grandsons Reese, Jax and Axl Duckworth; his sister-in-law Barbara Hosey; and nephews Shawn and Dillon Hosey.
A graveside service will be Friday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. at Sharon Cemetery.
In memory of David, make donations to the charity of your choice.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
