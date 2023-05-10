David Loper, 59 of Moselle passed away Monday, May 8, 2023 in Toomsuba. He was born Tuesday, Aug. 20, 1963, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 13, from 9-11 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. A final mile tribute ride will follow the service if anyone wants to join. Brother Jerry Rowley Jr. will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
David was a loving husband, son, father, grandfather and nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert Loper; stepfather Paul Tisdale; and daughter-in-law Jennifer Loper.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years Brenda Cushman Loper; sons Kevin Loper, Marvin Loper (Hayley) and Timothy Loper; daughters Kayla Mccartney (Shane) and Julia Driver (William); mother; Barbara Busby Tisdale; 19 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers Dwayne Loper (Roxanne) and Chris Loper (Angela); and a host of aunts, uncles and brothers-in-law.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Fowler, Lil John Smith, Mark Smith, Chris Pitts, Ricky Allen, John Befus, Joseph Parker and Cassidy Westmorland.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.