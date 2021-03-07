David M. Hunnell, 71, of Ellisville passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at his home in Ellisville. He was born Sunday, April 24, 1949, in Laurel.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
David was a MOPAR enthusiast. He enjoyed spending his time restoring antique vehicles and going to car shows. He was affectionately known as Dave, Pop and Gramps. David proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He was preceded in death by father Earl Hunnell; mother Sibyl Hill; and stepfather Ben Hill).
Survivors include his wife of 25 years Glenda Hunnell; his children Amanda Lovering (Kim), Lindsey Blue (Wesley) and Bryan Spears (Jennifer); his grandchildren Henry Lovering, Jonah Lovering, Annalise Spears and Cohen Spears; and brother James Hunnell (Faye).
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.