David M. Mapp of Laurel passed away quietly at home on the morning of July 14, 2019.
David was born Aug. 29, 1938 to Excel and Lucille Mapp in Harperville. He graduated from Mississippi State with a Master’s degree in History. He retired from the Mississippi State Employment Office, where he was a counselor.
He was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Laurel. He and his wife Billie loved traveling. He was an avid snow skier. He loved working outdoors and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents Excel and Lucille Mapp; and stepson David McBride.
He is survived by his wife Billie Mapp; daughter Pam Braddock (Darrell); three stepchildren, Douglas McBride, Kathleen Gaines and Gregg McBride (Sherry); 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at First United Methodist Church in Laurel on Wednesday, July 17, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be at 10. Graveside service will be immediately after the service at Memorial Gardens in Laurel.
The pallbearers will be Jonathan Harrison, Kristopher Harrison, Austin Braddock, Douglas McBride, Gregg McBride and Sam Gaines.
