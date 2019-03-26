David Mark Clark, 63, of Hattiesburg died Sunday March 24, 2019 in Hattiesburg. Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel on Saturday, March 30, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses (18 Wansley Road, Laurel) with burial in Lake Park Hills Cemetery.
Mark was born March 6, 1956, in Laurel to David Flautt Clark and Bonita Hiatt Clark. As a child growing up, he created many happy memories, his favorite spending days at “The Blue Horizon” swimming and golfing with friends and family. When Mark was older, he graduated from Watkins High School in Laurel. He worked briefly as a draftsman for Clark Engineers with his father and uncle, before moving to Little Rock, Ark., in 1980, where he began a long, successful career with Mutual of Omaha as an insurance agent. His career spanned over 30 years with Mark earning numerous awards.
He will be remembered as many things: a devoted husband and family man, an accomplished and successful businessman, an avid Southern Miss fan, but, above all, he will be remembered as a devoted man of faith and integrity in devotion to his God, Jehovah. Mark was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1972. He spent many hours in the study of God’s Word, as well as helping others in gaining accurate knowledge of the Bible. (2 Timothy 2:15) His remarkable love and devotion kept him faithful to Jehovah God until the very end.
Mark was preceded in death by his father David Flautt Clark; and his sister Robin Clark Irby.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 22 years Robyn Clark of Hattiesburg; his children Amber Clark Muro (husband Benjamin) of Aurora, Colo., Ashley Clark Ackerson (husband Nicholas) of Parker, Colo., Sheffield Clark (wife Kelsi) and Harrison Clark (wife Hattie), all of Fort Worth, Texas; his mother Bonita Clark of Laurel; eight grandchildren, Samantha, Benjamin Jr., Mara, Mary, Alex, Remy, Blakely and Grayson; two great-grandchildren; one brother, Cleve Clark (wife Kristy) of Waynesboro; as well as many other extended family, friends and fellow brothers and sisters of faith.
His family and friends will miss him dearly each day of their lives until they meet Mark again. When we mourn the passing of a loved one, it is our own grief that we must bear. But while we grieve, and after we have wept, we must wipe our tears and remember that we were blessed with having him as ours for a time. As a husband, a father, a son, a brother, a grandfather and a friend, his parting will leave a void that can only be filled by the love and comfort of Jehovah and the promise that He gives us in His Word, the Bible at Revelation 21:4 “And he will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.”
Let us not mourn Mark’s passing, for he has only gone on before us in sleep. Let us not mourn for the suffering he endured in the end, for he is no longer suffering! Have comfort in knowing we will see him again one day, in the young, strong and healthy body, just like that child playing at “The Blue Horizon”, that Jehovah was meant for him to have. God promises in Psalm 30:5 “Weeping may come in the evening, but in the morning, there is a joyful cry.” Sleep well daddy, we will see you soon.
