David Michael Ashmore Sr., born Sept. 29, 1951, died June 2, 2019.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Lanell Ashmore of Laurel; children Tanya Ezell (Kelly) of Wisconsin, Lashonda Bynum (Daniel) of Laurel, David Ashmore (Heather) of North Carolina and Tiffany Ashmore of Columbus; brother Kenneth Ashmore (June) of Milam, Texas; and two sisters, Elain Venable (Mac) of Charleston and Gail Peters (Mack) of Oxford. He had six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Richard Lois and Iva Mae Ashmore; sister Marie Johnson; and brother R. L. Ashmore.
His funeral will be Saturday, June 15, at ROC Fellowship Church, 3333 Indian Springs Road, Laurel. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. and the service at 2. Pastor Wally Helfinstine will officiate.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.