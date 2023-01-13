David Oscar Wheat

David Oscar Wheat
obits-US Flag

Visitation for David Oscar &quot;Papa&quot; Wheat will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023

from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Bay Springs.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00 am at

Colonial Chapel Funeral Home Burial will follow in Union Seminary Baptist

Cemetery. Rev. William Savell will officiate the funeral service and Bro. LaBron

Samples, his son in law, will speak at the graveside service.

Mr. Wheat, was born July 1, 1936 in Hattiesburg and was a graduate of Moselle

High School, and enlisted in the United States Navy. He served his country for

four years, during the Korean War Era. Mr. Wheat also was a graduate of Jones

County Junior College in the refrigeration and air conditioning program. He

worked for Piggly Wiggly in the refrigeration services for the southern division for

forty-five years. Hobbies he enjoyed were gardening, bushhogging, fishing and

camping. He loved animals, all kinds, birds, horses, chickens, goats, and even a

peacock, just to name a few. He loved his bulldozer where he did a lot of his best

thinking. Mr. Wheat was a humble man, and would always help others in need,

with an added life lesson. He was a Christian by testimony of his faith. He will be

missed by those who knew and loved him. Mr. Wheat passed away Wednesday,

January 11, 2023 at his residence at the age of 86.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Edward Wheat; mother, Jeanette

Myrtle Courtney Wheat; brothers, Donald Wheat, Virgil Wheat, and Tommy Gene

Wheat.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth C. Williams Wheat of Laurel; sons, David

Edmond Wheat of Ellisville and Mike Wheat (Marlisa) of Laurel; daughters,

Linda Carol Ivy (Tony) of Tampa, FL and Mary Ann Samples (LaBron) of Mc

Donald, TN; brothers, Bobby Wheat (Ann) of Collins and Bill Wheat of Petal;

sister, Linda Mooney (Leslie) of Seminary; grandsons, David Joel Clark and

Shane Michael Wheat; granddaughters, Kelli Turner, Karah Wheat, Brittany Lynn

Wheat, Megan Riley (Duncan); great-grandchildren: Kolbe Turner, Raynee Wheat,

Asher Clark, Anden Clark, Memphis Clark, Willow Jade, Harlee Ashley and one

great-grandson on the way; several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Neal Scrimpshire, Ronnie Scarborough, Lane Parker, David

Joel Clark, David Edmond Wheat, and Michael Wheat.

Honorary pallbearers will be Shane Wheat, Anden Clark, and Kolbe Turner.

Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of arrangements.

An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelbaysprings.com

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.