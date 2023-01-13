David Oscar Wheat

Visitation for David Oscar "Papa" Wheat will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023
from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Bay Springs.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00 am at
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home Burial will follow in Union Seminary Baptist
Cemetery. Rev. William Savell will officiate the funeral service and Bro. LaBron
Samples, his son in law, will speak at the graveside service.
Mr. Wheat, was born July 1, 1936 in Hattiesburg and was a graduate of Moselle
High School, and enlisted in the United States Navy. He served his country for
four years, during the Korean War Era. Mr. Wheat also was a graduate of Jones
County Junior College in the refrigeration and air conditioning program. He
worked for Piggly Wiggly in the refrigeration services for the southern division for
forty-five years. Hobbies he enjoyed were gardening, bushhogging, fishing and
camping. He loved animals, all kinds, birds, horses, chickens, goats, and even a
peacock, just to name a few. He loved his bulldozer where he did a lot of his best
thinking. Mr. Wheat was a humble man, and would always help others in need,
with an added life lesson. He was a Christian by testimony of his faith. He will be
missed by those who knew and loved him. Mr. Wheat passed away Wednesday,
January 11, 2023 at his residence at the age of 86.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Edward Wheat; mother, Jeanette
Myrtle Courtney Wheat; brothers, Donald Wheat, Virgil Wheat, and Tommy Gene
Wheat.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth C. Williams Wheat of Laurel; sons, David
Edmond Wheat of Ellisville and Mike Wheat (Marlisa) of Laurel; daughters,
Linda Carol Ivy (Tony) of Tampa, FL and Mary Ann Samples (LaBron) of Mc
Donald, TN; brothers, Bobby Wheat (Ann) of Collins and Bill Wheat of Petal;
sister, Linda Mooney (Leslie) of Seminary; grandsons, David Joel Clark and
Shane Michael Wheat; granddaughters, Kelli Turner, Karah Wheat, Brittany Lynn
Wheat, Megan Riley (Duncan); great-grandchildren: Kolbe Turner, Raynee Wheat,
Asher Clark, Anden Clark, Memphis Clark, Willow Jade, Harlee Ashley and one
great-grandson on the way; several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Neal Scrimpshire, Ronnie Scarborough, Lane Parker, David
Joel Clark, David Edmond Wheat, and Michael Wheat.
Honorary pallbearers will be Shane Wheat, Anden Clark, and Kolbe Turner.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of arrangements.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelbaysprings.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.